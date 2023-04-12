Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.44.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
