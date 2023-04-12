Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,606,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 0.5 %

SONY stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.