Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock Position Reduced by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 623,031 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 242.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 159,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TUP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

