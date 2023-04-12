Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 224.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 282,944 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275,701 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

