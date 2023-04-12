Narwhal Capital Management Acquires Shares of 12,000 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,834 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

