Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

