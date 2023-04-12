Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $192.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

