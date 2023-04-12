HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $131,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

SOXL stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

