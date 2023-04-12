HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 59 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

