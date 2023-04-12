HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $251,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.68. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.