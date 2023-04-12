HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $668,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 529.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

