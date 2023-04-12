AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a market cap of $284.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

