Essex LLC Acquires 66 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Essex LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

