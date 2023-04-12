Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

