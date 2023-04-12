Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Raymond James stock opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

