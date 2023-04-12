Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

