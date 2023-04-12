423 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $576.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

