Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MBIA Price Performance
Shares of MBIA stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.48.
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
