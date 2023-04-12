Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

