Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.