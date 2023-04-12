Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $286.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

