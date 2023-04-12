Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

