FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

