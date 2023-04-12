Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

