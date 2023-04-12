Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 274.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AR opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Antero Resources

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.