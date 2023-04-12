Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

