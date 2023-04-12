Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

