Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 72.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

