Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

