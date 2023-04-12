Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

