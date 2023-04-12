Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.