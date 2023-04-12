Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,918 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

