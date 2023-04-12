Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 500,527 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 205.6% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

