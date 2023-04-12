New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,110 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of MetLife worth $91,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 39,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 74,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

