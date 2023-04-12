Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Equifax worth $93,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.96. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

