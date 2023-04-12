New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,345,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $102,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.