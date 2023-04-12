Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.8 %

BAC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

