Bank of Hawaii Has $782,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,540 shares of company stock valued at $86,474,375. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,559.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,473.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,423.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

