Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -447.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.86.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

