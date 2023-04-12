Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.