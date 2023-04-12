Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $261,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,252 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

