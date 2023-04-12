Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
NYSE:MRK opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.