Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.