Versor Investments LP Sells 500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,383,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of KLA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,366,000 after buying an additional 183,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

