3,296 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.