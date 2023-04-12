Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $285.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

