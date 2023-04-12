Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.