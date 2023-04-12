Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.72. The company has a market cap of $429.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

