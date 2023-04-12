First Interstate Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

