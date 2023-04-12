Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.