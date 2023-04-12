Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73,432 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Visa worth $1,055,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.